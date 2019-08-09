After Samjhauta, uncertainty looms over Thar Express service

(Eds: Updates, adds Pak inputs) Jodhpur, Aug 9 (PTI) Pakistan-bound passengers boarded the Thar Express here on Friday night amid apprehension that there could be a last-minute suspension of the cross-border train service. Earlier in the day, Pakistans Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced in Islamabad that this would be the last Jodhpur-Karachi train. But Indian officials said this had not been communicated to them. As the passengers got aboard the train at Jodhpur's Bhagat ki Kothi station, there were concerns that the journey could even end at Munabao in Rajasthans Barmer district, the border station it was scheduled to reach at 7 am the next day. The train has been running between Jodhpur and Pakistans Karachi every Friday night since services resumed on February 18, 2006 after a 41-year suspension. Though there was no official word to North Western Railways Jodhpur division on any cancellation, uncertainty loomed during the day. Pakistan announced the suspension of the Thar Express and the Samjhauta Express following its decision to downgrade bilateral ties after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. We have not received any communication or information from any side till now regarding the Thar Express. As per the current information, it will depart as scheduled today, Jodhpur division spokesperson Gopal Sharma said. At the station, Roshan Bibi (51), who acquired Indian citizenship about three months ago, waited to begin the journey that would allow her to see her sick daughter Sana Yasser. I am not sure now whether I would be able to see her or not, she said. Her married daughter is in Karachi. Kaneeza Bi from Indore worried whether the gifts she had bought for her niece would go waste. I spent a week in Delhi to get the visa, purchased the gifts for my niece's wedding. I was very happy till yesterday. But today I am not sure whether I would be able to attend the wedding of my niece or not, she said. Boarding for the 143 Pakistan-bound passengers began at 9 pm, about four hours before the trains scheduled departure from Jodhpur. On Thursday, Pakistan's Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told the media in Islamabad that the Samjhauta Express train has been suspended. On Friday, he made a similar announcement on the train across the Rajasthan border. But Indian Railways officials said they had no information on it from the neighbouring country on it. The Samjhauta Express was held up at Wagah on Thursday for some time by Pakistan authorities, citing security concerns. An Indian locomotive then brought the train to its side of the border. Since its resumption in 2006, the Thar Express too has been popular with people visiting families across the Rajasthan border, and for Pakistani Hindus who plan to migrate to India. According to one estimate, over four lakh passengers have taken the train in the past 13 years. Though the Samjhauta Express was briefly suspended after the Indian Air Force struck a terror base in Pakistans Balakot in February, the Thar Express continued unaffected. Hindu Singh Sodha, president of the Seemant Lok Sangthan, said it would be unfortunate if the train falls victim to the recent turn of events. The train has been an important medium of transportation for the people from the border areas of both nations for maintaining their relations since Partition, he said. In Islamabad, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was quoted as saying, As long as I am the Railways Minister, the services of Thar and Samjhauta Express would remain suspended. Pakistan's decision to suspend the services of the two trains came after it expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria on Wednesday, downgrading diplomatic ties over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI CORR ASG SDA AKJ PMS ASHASH