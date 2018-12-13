After Scindia, Kamal Nath meets Rahul, Sonia

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) As the race for chief ministership intensifies, senior leader and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath, a strong contender for the post, Thursday evening met party chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence where UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also present.Nath leads the race along with party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who has also strongly staked his claim on the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister after the party wrested the state from the BJP which was ruling it for 15 years. Kamal Nath's meeting took place after Scindia met Gandhi. During the meeting, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present at Rahul Gandhi's Tughlaq Lane residence. Gandhi also met the top contenders for the CM's post in Rajasthan - Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot earlier. He had met the central party observers for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh - K C Venugopal and A K Antony, along with AICC in-charges for the two states - Deepak Babariya and Avinash Pande, amid a flurry of parleys for selecting the chief ministers. PTI ASK/SKC SKC RTRT