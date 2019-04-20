After scrutiny, 7 left in fray for Ladakh LS seat

Jammu, Apr 20 (PTI) After the scrutiny of nomination papers Saturday, seven candidates were left in the fray for the Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency. The last date for withdrawal of names is April 22 in the constituency that is going to the polls on May 6. Besides candidates of the Congress and the BJP, five independents are also in the fray now. According to election officials, the candidature of BJP's covering candidate Dorjay Angchuk was rejected during the scrutiny by returning officer Avny Lavasa.While the BJP has fielded the current chief executive councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Tsering Namgyal, the Congress has given ticket to Rigzin Saplbar, a prominent Buddhist leader and a former CEC of the Ladakh council. The five candidates who are contesting as independents are Asgar Ali Karbalai, Sajjad Hussain, Kacho Mohammad Feroz, Tsering Namgial and Asgar Ali.Among the independents, Congress rebel and former MLA Asgar Ali Karbalia enjoys the backing of influential Imam Khomeni Memorial Trust, Kargil; while journalist-turned-politician Sajjad Hussain, has been supported by both the National Conference and the PDP. He also enjoys the support of influential Islamia School, Kargil. Veteran leader Thupstan Chhewang had won the seat for the BJP in 2014 by a narrow margin of 36 votes, but resigned from the primary membership of the party in November last year, claiming that all promises made by it sounded like an "empty rhetoric". PTI TAS RDK TIR