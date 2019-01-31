After Tharoor's tweet, BJP says Congress insulting Hinduism

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of insulting Hinduism as part of its "designed conspiracy to demean" the culture of India and warned Rahul Gandhi against it.BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked the Congress after Shashi Tharoor said on Twitter that "Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva" ideology is "dividing" the country."This "Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva" ideology is dividing our country. We need unity, not uniformity," Tharoor tweeted.Reacting to it, Patra said, "Today, Tharoor's tweet is very objectionable. We consider his comments as of the Congress party because he is blue-eyed boy of Rahul Gandhi. The Congress always endorses what Shashi Tharoor says."He said that people know the Congress' real face and will give them a befitting reply.The BJP had attacked the Congress MP on Wednesday as well, following his tweet that took apparent dig at its leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after they took a dip at 'Sangam'."This is not accidental misadventure (Tharoor's comments). This is designed conspiracy to demean the culture of India. Congress leaders are insulting Hinduism as part of a designed conspiracy," Patra alleged.Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP leader also alleged that the party's only policy is to divide the country."This is the same Shashi Tharoor who recently insulted the Kumbh. on July 18, 2018, coined the word Hindu Taliban," he said. PTI BUN BUN SOMSOM