After three days of heavy rain, Himachal experiences dry Tuesday

Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) Life in Himachal Pradesh is gradually limping back to normalcy as after three days of heavy rain, the weather remained dry in the hill-state on Tuesday.Apart from Kufri which recorded mere 1 mm rainfall, the state remained dry on Tuesday, the meteorological department said.However, the Met department has forecast rainfall in isolated places till August 26.On Tuesday, the highest temperature was recorded in Una at 34.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was 4.6 degrees Celsius in Lahaul and Spiti administrative centre Keylong, the Met centre said. PTI DJI RHL