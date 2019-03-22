After Trump barbs, GM announces $1.8 bn investment, new jobs

Specials
New York, Mar 22 (AFP) Facing a barrage of attacks from President Donald Trump over plant closures, General Motors announced Friday a $1.8 billion investment and the creation of 700 new jobs in the United States.About $300 million will support production of electric vehicles at a Michigan plant, the company said in a statement. Of the 700 jobs, 400 will be at that location. (AFP) AMSAMS
