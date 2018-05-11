scorecardresearch
AGARI-FOODGRAIN PRICES

Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) Following are the wholesale rates of foodgrains as quoted by the Posta Bazar Merchants Association in Kolkata (rates in Rs per quintal, unless stated otherwise) Pulses: Moong Dal 6450-7800, Masoor Dal 4300-6250, Gram Dal 4600-5000, Gatar Dal 3850-4000, Mator Dal 3500-3600, Urad Dal 4850-5600, Moth Dal 5000-5300, Arhar Dal 5900-6250.

Whole Grains: Gram 4200-5000, Moong 4300-6000, Masoor 3400-4350, Arhar 3500-3900, Mator 3400-3500, Urad 3100-3300, Moth 4700-5800, Jau (Barley) 2200-2600, Jawar 2000-2800, Bajra 2000-2300, Makai 1600-2000, Popcorn 3300-3800.

Atta 1710-1740, Maida 2000-2040, Suji 2070-2100, Mator Besan 3780-3820(per quintal), Salt 220-310(50kg acket),Salt (Loose) 190-220.

Rice: Coarse 2600-3000, Minikit 3400-4000, Govind Bhog 5400-6300, Dehradun 6600-11800.

Sugar: Large(30) 3250 Medium(30) 3050-3070, Small(30) 2990-3010. --- PTI SAM SAM SAM

