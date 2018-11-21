Age is just a number for Barmer BJP MP

Barmer (R'than), Nov 21 (PTI) The age of the Barmer BJP MP, who is contesting the Rajasthan Assembly election, has remained constant at 73. As per the details mentioned by Sonaram Choudhary in the affidavits for the 2014 Lok Sabha and the upcoming Assembly election, he has mentioned his age at 73. The affidavits are available on the election department's website. Sonaram had contested the 2008 Assembly election from Baytu seat, in which he had mentioned his age as 65. In the 2013 state election, his age, as per the affidavits, was 72. Sonaram could not be contacted for his comments as he was busy in campaigning in his Barmer Assembly constituency. PTI CORR SDAHMB