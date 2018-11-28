Age no bar: Centenarian, nonagenarian, octogenarians cast ballot

Bhopal/Indore, Nov 28 (PTI) Enthusiasm for voting among super seniors was on full display Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh where a centenarian, nonagenarian and an octogenarian couple came out to exercise their franchise in the assembly polls. An elderly voter came to a polling booth in the state riding a horse, drawing attention of other voters and onlookers. Mahobai Uikey (104), helped by her son, cast her ballot at a polling station under the Nepanagar assembly constituency in Burhanpur district. The tribal woman, who was beaming with joy after coming out of the polling booth, she had never missed a chance to cast her ballot. The centenarian was born on January 1, 1914 in Burhanpur, said Returning Officer Radhashyam Mandloi. Kamla Bharani (99) came on a wheelchair to cast her vote. The nonagenarian, helped by her family, exercised her franchise at a polling booth in Tilak Nagar, Indore. "I have exercised my franchise ever since India achieved independence. I am happy this around, too, for having participated in a democratic process," Bharani said. The nonagenarian said she was privileged to see former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi in their lifetime. Asked about politics, she said things are different now than what they used to be in the past. Octogenarian Chetram Patel came to cast his vote riding a horse. The 85-year-old, who is the father of international wrestler Kripa Shankar Patel, cast his ballot at a polling booth under the Harsud assembly constituency of Khandwa district. Chetram Patel's wife (80) also exercised her franchise at the same booth. Madhya Pradesh voted Wednesday to elect a new 230- member assembly. The counting of votes will take place on December 11. PTI COR HWP LAL MAS RSY SNESNE