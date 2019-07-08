'Aghast' at disorientation into which Cong fell since Rahul quit: Karan Singh

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday said he is "aghast" at the disorientation into which the party has fallen since Rahul Gandhi's resignation, and urged the working committee to meet without delay under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to take necessary decisions. His strong remarks come amid the Congress plunging into a deep crisis after Gandhi made his decision to resign as party president public last week. He had submitted his resignation to the CWC on May 25 which followed a spate of resignations by senior and middle-rank Congress leaders."I am aghast to see the confusion and disorientation into which the party has fallen since Rahul Gandhi resigned on May 25. Instead of honouring his bold decision a month was wasted pleading him to take back his resignation," Singh said in a statement circulated among reporters."I strongly urge the working committee to meet without delay, perhaps under the chairmanship of former PM Manmohan Singh and take necessary decisions," the former Union minister said. He also said the longer the present uncertainty remains, the more the Congress workers and voters around the country will be demoralised. "The negative cycle must be reversed before its is too late," he said.PTI ASK PYKPYK