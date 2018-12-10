AGP threatens to quit alliance with BJP in Assam if Citizenship Bill is passed in Parl

(Eds: Incorporating state BJP chief's reax) Guwahati, Dec 10 (PTI) On a day RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha quit the NDA, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) threatened to walk out of its alliance with the ruling BJP in Assam if the "obnoxious" Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 is passed in Parliament.AGP president Atul Bora has written to BJP chief Amit Shah, saying the party will have no alternative but to "repudiate the existing alliance" in case of such an eventuality.Reacting to this, the BJP's Assam unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass said the issue of alliance with the AGP will be discussed at his party's national executive meeting on December 13.The letter, the copy which was given by Bora to reporters at a press conference here on Monday, stated that the AGP is fully committed to the implementation of the Assam Accord of 1985.The draft National Register of Citizens of the state had been prepared in accordance with the Accord.The AGP has been opposing the Citizenship Bill, saying if it is passed, the NRC exercise in the state would be of no use. The party had also taken out a rally against the bill here in October.The letter signed by Bora said, "We are to bring to your notice that if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, is passed in Parliament, the provisions of Assam Accord and the ongoing preparation of the National Register of Citizens will be totally frustrated and the Assamese language, culture, and demography will be changed.""Hence, if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, is intended to be passed in Parliament we will have no other alternative except to repudiate the existing alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party," it stated."It is pertinent to mention herein that the Asom Gana Parishad is fully committed to the implementation of the provisions of the Assam Accord and hence, we can never support the obnoxious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016," the AGP said in the letter.Bora, along with Kesab Mahanta, the AGP working president, and Phani Bhusan Choudhury of the party are ministers in the BJP-led government in Assam.The letter to Shah, which was also signed by Mahanta, said, "It is reliably learnt that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in spite of our protest, including the protests resorted to by various organisations of indigenous people of Assam before the Joint Parliamentary Committee, is to be placed before Parliament."It referred to the understanding arrived at prior to the Assam Assembly election, 2016, and said the AGP had decided to enter the alliance during a discussion with the BJP in New Delhi on "the basis of clear understanding of the Assam Accord and other major issues of Assam, including the seat adjustments".As a result of the alliance between the BJP and the AGP, the 2016 Assam Assembly election was fought and the new government of alliance, led by the saffron party, was installed in the state, it said.But the understanding between the two parties was "violated" by the Centre by introducing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in Parliament as well as by promulgating ordinances on the subject, it stated, adding, the Assam Accord was also intended to be made "meaningless".Bora and Mahanta hoped that Amit Shah's "good office" would certainly take necessary steps so that the bill is not placed in Parliament at any point of time.The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, was introduced in the Lok Sabha to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and entered India before December 31, 2014 and resided here for six years.Reacting to the AGP letter, Assam BJP chief, in a press conference, said, "We are going to have a meeting of the national executive on December 13. There, we will discuss the issue of alliance with the AGP.""We formed the alliance after our national leaders spoke with the AGP. So any decision to break the alliance will be taken by the central leadership only," he said.The state BJP has already sent all newspaper cuttings and video clips of AGP leaders "attacking" the BJP in the recently held panchayat polls, to the party's central office, Dass said.He, however, declined to respond to reports that AGP leaders had alleged during panchayat poll campaigns that secret killings took place in Assam when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister."Those (allegations) were hypothetical. They have not said anything formally. So there is no point reacting to that," Dass said.About preparations for the Lok Sabha elections next year, he said the BJP will start working on it from December 15."Our target is to win 11 Lok Sabha seats for NDA in Assam out of the 14," Dass said. PTI ESB TR KK NSD