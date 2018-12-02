Agra group holds protest to upgrade Kheria airport to international airport

Agra, Dec 1 (PTI) To press for the upgrade of the Kheria airport to an international airport, an organisation here sat on a 'satyagraha'.The Civil Aviation Society of Agra also said air connectivity with major Indian cities should be increased for the convenience of tourists.The protest was attended by a large number of social activists and representatives of various business, professionals and voluntary organisations.Coordinator of the programme Anil Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised an international airport for the city after coming to power. "Our campaign will go on and we would give it a momentum ahead of the 2019 polls," he added.Businessmen said it was shocking that India's number one tourist destination has no air connectivity with Delhi and other important cities. "Foreign tourists who want to visit the Taj Mahal, have to first land at Delhi or Mumbai and then proceed by train or road to Agra, resulting in loss of precious time," hotelier Surendra Sharma said. PTI CORR ANBANB