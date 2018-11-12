Agra residents march to promote cleanliness

Agra, Nov 12 ( PTI) Hundreds of students, social activists, politicians and sanitary workers Monday took out a march here to promote cleanliness in the city.Holding placards and banners for a cleaner Agra, the participants paraded from the grounds of Agra College to the municipal corporation headquarters in civil lines. An oath of cleanliness was also taken in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna.Municipality vehicles carrying cleaning equipment too participated in the rally.Meanwhile, social activists welcomed the initiative but opined that such campaigns needed to be held more often to spread awareness.Cleanliness has to be a 24x7 activity, members of River Connect campaign, Jugal Kishor and Deepak Rajput said, adding that there has been a visible positive change in the attitude of the people when it comes to cleanliness. But more needs to be done, they said.Similarly social activist Shravan Kumar Singh said maintaining cleanliness was not the responsibility of the administration alone and that every segment of the society must contribute towards the cause.Agra's tourism circle too welcomed the campaign and believed that major changes in maintenance and preservation of public areas like parks, roads etc. can be brought through the drive.Surendra Sharma, a senior hotelier from the city told PTI that getting the citizens involved in the drive will help the campaign to achieve the much needed urgency. PTI CORR MAZ RHL