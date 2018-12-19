Agra school girl set ablaze by unidentified men remains critical

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly set ablaze by two unidentified men in Agra on Tuesday, is critical and undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital here, police said Wednesday.A class 10 student, the school girl was waylaid by two men, who allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire with a lighter, they said. She received up to 75 per cent burn injuries, doctors at the SN Medical College hospital in Aghra said. The girl was later referred to the Safdarjang Hospital in New Delhi , police said. "She is critical but conscious. She is under observation," a senior doctor said. Police are on a look out for the accused who are absconding. PTI PLB RHL