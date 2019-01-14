Agra skies depict hues of polluted Yamuna before Makar Sankranti

Agra, Jan 14 (PTI) The skies in Agra depicted hues of polluted Yamuna as hundreds of activists flew kites inked with the message of "Save Yamuna", a day before Makar Sankranti. The activists of the Taj city reminded the Union and the state governments of the "pathetic condition" of the river. The kite fliers gathered on the river bed opposite the Etmaddaula Tomb to send their message to the government. River activist Anand Rai said, "The Yamuna river was not just the lifeline of the city but also a heritage entity along whose banks were sited architectural marvels like the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort." Environmentalist Devashish Bhattacharya said the successive governments have failed to save the river. "Till date nothing concrete had been done to save the river," he said. PTI CORR DPBDPB