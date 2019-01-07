Agri, manufacturing to push GDP grow to 7.2 pc in 2018-19: CSO

(Eds: Adds details ) New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Indian economy is expected to grow at 7.2 per cent in 2018-19, a tad higher from 6.7 per cent in the previous fiscal, mainly due to improvement in the performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said Monday. The CSO estimate is, however, a bit lower than 7.4 per cent growth projected by the Reserve Bank for the current fiscal. Releasing the first advance estimates of National Income for 2018-19, the CSO said, "The growth in GDP during 2018-19 is estimated at 7.2 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 6.7 per cent in 2017-18." The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 7.1 per cent in 2016-17 and 8.2 per cent in 2015-16. "Real GVA (Gross Value Added) is anticipated to grow at 7 per cent in the current fiscal as against 6.5 per cent in 2017-18," it said. According to the CSO data, the expansion in activities in 'agriculture, forestry and fishing' is likely to increase to 3.8 per cent in the current fiscal from 3.4 per cent in the preceding year. The growth of the manufacturing sector is expected to accelerate to 8.3 per cent this fiscal, up from 5.7 per cent in 2017-18. However, the mining and quarrying sector growth rate is estimated to decline from 2.9 per cent in 2017-18 to 0.8 per cent in current fiscal. Trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting will too witness deceleration to 6.9 per cent from 8 per cent in the previous fiscal. The growth rate of public administration, defence and other services will also dip to 8.9 per cent from 10 per cent last fiscal. Electricity, gas, water supply & other utility services growth is estimated at 9.4 per cent in 2018-19, up from 7.2 per cent in the last fiscal. Similarly, the construction sector is expected to grow at 8.9 per cent from 5.7 per cent previous fiscal. Financial, real estate & professional services' growth will be a tad higher at 6.8 per cent this fiscal against 6.6 per cent in 2017-18. According to the CSO estimates, the per capita net national income during 2018-19 will be Rs 1,25,397, showing a rise of 11.1 per cent as compared to Rs 1,12,835 during 2017-18 with the growth rate of 8.6 per cent. Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), a barometer of investment, at current prices is estimated at Rs 55.58 lakh crore in 2018-19 as against Rs 47.79 lakh crore in 2017-18. At Constant (2011-12) Prices, the GFCF is estimated at Rs 45.86 lakh crore in 2018-19 as against Rs 40.88 lakh crore in 2017-18. In terms of GDP, the rates of the GFCF at Current and Constant (2011-12) prices during 2018-19 are estimated at 29.5 per cent and 32.9 per cent, respectively, as against the corresponding rates of 28.5 per cent and 31.4 per cent, respectively in 2017-18. The discrepancies in the GDP estimates for current fiscal has been pegged at Rs 1,49,331 crore as against Rs 2,23,504 crore in 2017-18. The Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE) at Current Prices is estimated at Rs 21.70 lakh crore in 2018-19 as against Rs 19.08 lakh crore in 2017-18. At Constant (2011-12) Prices, the GFCE is estimated at Rs 15.28 lakh crore in 2018-19 as against Rs 14.0 lakh crore in 2017- 18. In terms of GDP, the rates of GFCE at current and constant (2011-12) prices during 2018-19 are estimated at 11.5 per cent and 11.0 per cent, respectively, as against the corresponding rates of 11.4 per cent and 10.8 per cent, respectively in 2017-18. PTI KKS CS MRMR