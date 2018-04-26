Agri Min launches new portal to help export of seeds

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh today launched a portal to facilitate export-import of seeds and planting material.

A seed import-export portal has been developed for making the trade process easy, an official statement said.

Singh said all prohibitions imposed on the export of seeds of different varieties have been removed so as to encourage export of seeds.

With the launch of this portal, he said all organisations importing-exporting seeds will not be required to submit their applications in 20 copies.

The employees of the department will also execute the process related to import-export applications in a smooth way. Through this portal, the remarks from the different departments will be achieved expeditiously resulting in a timely disposal of the applications, the statement said.