Agri minister attacks Congress for ignoring farmers

(Eds: Minor edits, adding quotes of Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat after para 8) New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh Friday attacked the Congress party for ignoring farmers during its rule and asserted that his government has taken a number of steps to boost their income.The minister also said the Congress government did not take any step to implement the recommendations made in the 2006 Swaminathan report regarding farmers."Today, the Congress party has realised that our country is agriculture-based economy. The Congress party should give an answer why its government was apathetic towards farmers for many years," Singh said in a statement amid farmers' protest in the national capital. The government, in the last four-and-a-half years, has taken a number of steps for the growth of farmers and the overall agriculture sector, he added. He highlighted that the government has announced e-NAM programme to electronically link all 545 wholesale mandies across the country besides launching new crop insurance scheme, hiking minimum support prices and introducing 100 per cent neem coating of urea, among others. In the statement, Singh said the government has also made changes in rules to provide higher compensation to farmers in case of natural calamities.The minister said the Congress ruled government did not pay attention to allied sectors like animal husbandry, while the current government has made positive efforts for the development of dairy, poultry, fisheries and other sectors to achieve the target of doubling farmers income by 2022. Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said farmers are not seeking the gift of farm loan waiver from the government of farm loan waiver but they are asking for what is due to them. Reacting to Gandhi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's presence at the farmers' protest, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said both of them have "zero knowledge of agriculture". The Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare also said that farmers' issues would be discussed in the upcoming Parliament session. PTI MJH HAQ RAM MRMR