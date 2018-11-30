Agri Minister attacks Congress for ignoring farmers

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh Friday attacked Congress party for ignoring farmers during its rule and asserted that his government has taken number of steps to boost their income.The minister also said the Congress government did not take any step to implement the recommendations made in the 2006 Swaminathan report."Today, Congress party has realised that our country is agriculture-based economy. The Congress party should give an answer why its government was apathetic towards farmers for many years," Singh said in a statement amid farmers' protest in the national capital where thousands of farmers from across the country have gathered to press for their demands.The minister said that the Modi government, in the last four and half years, has taken number of steps for the growth of farmers and the overall agriculture sector.He highlighted that the government has announced e-NAM programme to electronically link all 545 wholesale mandies across the country, besides launching new crop insurance scheme, sharp rise in MSPs, soil-health card, 100 per cent neem coating of urea and completion of 99 stuck irrigation projects, among others. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the farmers are not seeking gift from the government on farm loan waiver, they are asking for what is due to them. Singh said the government has also made changes in rules to provide higher compensation to farmers in case of natural calamities.The minister said the Congress ruled government did not pay attention to allied sectors like animal husbandry, while the current government has made positive efforts for the development of dairy, poultry, fisheries and other sectors to achieve the target of doubling farmers income by 2022. PTI MJH MJH BALBAL