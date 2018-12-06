Agri Minister lays foundation stone for 'kisan haat' in Pusa

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh Thursday laid the foundation stone for a 'kisan haat' in Pusa in the national capital.He also laid the foundation stone for an international hostel at ICAR's Pusa campus."With a view to encourage and attract youth towards agricultural education and cater to the rising number of students, an international hostel is being constructed," a statement quoted him as saying. The hostel, comprising 500 rooms, will be spread across 2 hectares with a built up area of 14,480 sq metres. A food court catering to 600 students will also be constructed in this hostel along with a gym, games and activity room, sitting lodge, covered parking whose roof will be useful for organising cultural events.Singh said the role of Pusa in the field of education and research at the international level is admirable.The Pusa Kisan Haat, in ICAR's Agricultural Technology Information Centre (ATIC), will be built across 2.5 acre in which 60 stalls be housed in which farmers can sell their agricultural produce and value-added products. At the same time, the technology and value-added products developed by the institutions of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will be available for the farmers and visitors. The kisan haat will also have a technology park in which farmers can see live crop technologies of Pusa. PTI MJH RUJ ABM