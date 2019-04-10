Agri, processed food products' exports dip 2.27 pc in Apr-Feb 2018-19

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The country's exports of agricultural and processed food products have dipped by 2.27 per cent to USD 16.27 billion during the April-February period of 2018-19, on account of contraction in shipments of buffalo meat, wheat and non-basmati rice, according to data from APEDA. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) was established by the government under a law. During the corresponding period of 2017-18, exports of these items stood at USD 16.65 billion. Buffalo meat, wheat and non-basmati rice exports dipped by 11.32 per cent, 48.79 per cent and 19.33 per cent, respectively, during the 11-month period of 2018-19. The other products that recorded negative growth include fresh fruits and vegetables, processed fruits and juices, sheep and goat meat, ground nuts, cereal preparations, and alcoholic beverages. However, floriculture, fruits and vegetables seeds, pulses, processed vegetables, processed meat, dairy products, guargum and basmati rice recorded positive growth. Pulses exports grew 28.46 per cent to USD 235 million during the period under review. PTI RR HRS