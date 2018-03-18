Agri science centre gets award for integrated farming model

Raipur, Mar 18 (PTI) The Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Chhattisgarhs Kanker district has been recognised as the best such centre in the country for its initiatives like developing nutrition gardens and promoting integrated farming techniques.

Dr S K Patil, the vice chancellor of Raipur-based Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV), and Kanker Krishi Vigyan Kendras coordinator Birbal Sahu received the Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Krishi Vigyan Protsahan Award-2017 at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.

The award was presented at a ceremony held in New Delhi, IGKVs spokesman Sanjay Nayyar told PTI today.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Kanker, affiliated to the IGKV, has been adjudged as the best out of the 650 such agriculture science centres in the country, he said.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh for infrastructure development along with a citation certificate, Nayyar said.

The centre has undertaken a series of measures for improving the health conditions of farmers and ensuring nutritional security to them in the Naxal-affected district through initiatives like nutrition garden, integrated farming system and encouraging the production of Kadaknath chicken (a rare and premium breed), he said.

The nutritiongarden, also called as the kitchen garden, is basically developed for supplying fresh vegetables for family use, he said.

Such gardens are also being developed at the aanganwadis (state-run for women and child care centres) and government schools in the region to include a variety of vegetables in the meals served there, Nayyar said.

The centre has also been working on different integrated farming models for small and marginal farmers to increase their incomes, he said. PTI TKP GK