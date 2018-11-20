Agriculture Department of Telangana Shuts Down the Production Unit of Incense Sticks Manufacturer Green India Marketing

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, November 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- Conducts official raid at their production unit at Patancheru- Company accused of manufacturing pesticide laced, unapproved & spurious incense sticks - brands 'Fast Relax', 'Sleepwell' and 'Sainik'- Pesticide laced & spurious incense sticks cause multiple health hazards to the citizen in the form of respiro-thoracic breathing & allergy-attack problemsThe department of Agriculture, Government of Telangana raided and sealed the manufacturing units of Green India Marketing at Patancheru. The company was responsible for the manufacturing and distributing illegally pesticide-laced spurious incense sticks brands - Fast Relax and Sainik, Sleepwell across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The raids were conducted to unearth the sale of such unapproved pesticide-laced spurious incense sticks (agarbattis) that are being peddled into the local markets illegally. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787490/HICA_Raid.jpg )"Patancheru is filled with manufacturing units that are producing pesticide-laced harmful incense sticks and distributing in the markets. Gullible consumers are tricked into purchasing and using such pesticide-laced incense sticks (agarbattis) for avoiding mosquito menace but actually are at serious health risk over using such unapproved, unregulated, illegal agarbattis, believing them to have been manufactured with natural/herbal ingredients," said Mr. Jayant Deshpande, Secretary & Director HICA.These incense sticks are getting manufactured with compounds made from various unapproved pesticides' formulations which are not tested for toxicity and thus turn out to be filled with harmful chemicals which produce strong odour and smoke. All such agarbattis are being marketed in various brand names by unorganized illegal operators such as Sleepwell, Relax, Comfort, Happy Night and the like, under the garb of natural or herbal. Almost all of lower-strata society consumers as well as many commercial establishments such as pan-beeda/tea stalls/small retail kirana stores are being targeted to buy and use as well as propagate distribution of such chemical-laced agarbattis, including a few consumer supermarkets across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, for the purpose of keeping mosquito menace at bay, without bothering for public health and wellbeing.The department of Agriculture recently discovered misleading branded incense sticks are that are being sold across the country under brand names of Relax, Comfort, Sleepwell, Happy Night, Killer and several other similar brand names. The Central Board of Insecticides, Faridabad Haryana is also aware of this country-wide menace and has been cautioning the State Agriculture Departments to initiate action on such pesticide-laced unapproved/non-registered agarbatti manufacturers and distributors.Mr. Jayant Deshpande further added, "We aim to educate the public about proper care and use of home insecticides which are tested and prior-approved by the Central Insecticide Board so that consumer health occupies topmost priority in any manufacturer's mind. By manufacturing or importing such unapproved pesticide-laced harmful insence sticks (agarbattis) many unlawful organisations have mushroomed in the country to peddle and distribute 'misbranded insecticides' as 'herbal or natural agarbattis'. Thus, unscrupulous players within agarbatti industry and companies are giving a complete go-by to public health concerns and the insecticide regulatory regime in India. Such activities of these unscrupulous players are also adding up to depriving Government of its legitimate tax dues and problems public health deterioration. As an industry body, we urge all local businessmen and smallest retailer to refrain from buying or storing or peddling such pesticide-laced unapproved agarbattis as it could land them into criminal prosecution for marketing such illegal products."Mr. Jayant Deshpande also said, "Increased usage of these Incense sticks can cause multiple health disorders such as genetic mutations, lung cancer, asthma and other respiratory diseases, leukemia, heart disease, skin irritation, and neurological problems. There has been a considerable increase in the number of children (in the age bracket of 5-12 years) suffering from multiple respiratory issues, more so with the onset of winter months. Our aim is to make local retailers aware of such harmful agarbatti products and ensure that they stop selling them completely."About Home Insect Control Association (HICA):HICA is a premier organization established in 1991 to give impetus to the domestic home insecticides sector, to facilitate the members of the Association for the overall safety of the environment and to educate the public about the healthy and proper use of the home insecticides for a pest free life, and to introduce self-regulation and governance by the member industry. The association aims to render services to the society at large, especially to make known the contribution of the member industry to the health and welfare of the community, and to assist and co-operate with the govt. authorities, and public bodies and similar associations also to take up all problems and issues of the member industry with the government and its authorized agencies. HICA is a focused platform to voice the domestic insecticide manufacturers for the overall interest of its members to help to provide better service to domestic consumers for their health and to guard them against the disease bearing insects and pests in the society.