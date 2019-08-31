AGS Transact Technologies Limited Presents Campus Connect a Case Study Challenge for Premier Business School Students

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaAGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL) aims to provide innovative and customized payment solutions to its customers. The overall strategy of the company is to be a leader in payment solutions by delivering secure, innovative products that engage a customer across the product value chain in a cost effective manner. To this end, AGSTTL has launched an internal project Horizon to fuel digital transformation. Innovation and change are the two levers that project Horizon relies on to create solutions for the future. Horizon is an initiative to reimagine the future of how people and businesses exchange value. Providing innovative products is an important strategy to take the lead in payment solutions. Through Horizon, we aim to focus on continuous innovation and transform the way they do things. The key is to leverage digital transformation and solve traditional problems with the help of newer forms of technology. We are connected with Indias top business schools for a case study challenge through our campus connect program, which is one of the platforms of Horizon. This program provides opportunities to young minds from the academic sphere to engage with business leaders from AGSTTL. It aims at instilling futuristic mind-set, out-of-the box thinking and leadership traits in the new generation. Successful Completion of First AGS Hackathon AGSTTL has recently concluded its first Hackathon in Mumbai. The demo day saw the participants passion translate into solutions that were judged by an esteemed panel from AGSTTL. The winners of Hackathon have been rewarded on the basis of POC presented and practical applications of their ideas. We started our Horizon journey from January 2019 and are happy to see the roll out of two successful projects AGS Hackathon and AGS Campus Connect. These projects will provide mentoring, inclusive growth and focus on digital India initiatives.- Mr. Sunil Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.About AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL) Established in 2002, AGSTTL is one of Indias leading providers of end-to-end cash and digital payment solutions including customised solutions serving the banking, retail, petroleum and transit sectors. AGSTTLs operations cover approximately 2,200 cities and towns, servicing approx. 2,90,000 machines or customer touch points across India, as of March 31, 2019. AGSTTL has also started expanding its operations to Southeast Asian and other countries. AGSTTLs business segments have been divided into three business verticals - Payment solutions, Banking Automation Solutions, and Other Automation Solutions for the retail, petroleum and colour sectors. AGSTTLs subsidiaries include Securevalue India Limited (SVIL) engaged in the business of cash management services, India Transact Services Limited (ITSL) engaged in the business of creating and dealing with electronic payment systems. With work force of more than 10,361 personnel as on March 31, 2019, round the clock call centers and manufacturing & warehousing facility located in Daman, AGSTTL endeavours to provide customized payment & automation solutions. 