AgustaWestland chopper scam will be major issue in general polls: HP CM

Shimla, Dec 31 (PTI) AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam will be a major issue in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Monday."The Enforcement Directorate has recently informed Delhi Patiala court that the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, Christian Michel, named "Mrs Gandhi" and "the son of the Italian lady" in custody," Thakur told reporters here.Michel's reference is clearly aimed at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her son and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Thakur said, adding that this issue would certainly be a major issue in the upcoming parliamentary elections.He said, "The Congress was now left with no option but to level baseless allegation that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre was using the ED for political benefits." PTI DJI DPB