Ahd-Mum, Del-Lko Tejas trains to be handed over to IRCTC; 'flexible' fares to be decided by operator

By Ananya Sengupta New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) As part of its move to hand over certain trains to private players, the railways has decided that IRCTC will run the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express and the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express as test cases, sources said on Tuesday.The fares of these trains will be flexible and will be decided by the IRCTC, they said.According to a blueprint prepared by the Railway Board to hand over the two trains to the railways' tourism and catering arm for a period of three years as a pilot project, no concessions, privileges or duty passes will be allowed on these trains.The railways also said on-board ticket checking will not be done by the railway staff on IRCTC trains.However, it said the trains will be uniquely numbered and operated by the railways' operating staff -- loco, pilots, guards and station masters. The services of these two trains will be at par with Shatabdi Express trains and will be given a similar priority, the sources said.Bringing in private train operators to provide world-class passenger service was a proposal mooted by the railways in its 100-day plan. Sources said handing over the two Tejas Express trains to IRCTC was a first step towards that. PTI ASG RC

