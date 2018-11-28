Ahead of 2.0 release, HC directs 37 ISPs to block 12,000 websites

Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) Ahead of Rajinikanth-starrer'2.0' release on Thursday, the Madras High Court hasdirected 37 internet service providers (ISPs) to block over12,000 websites that exhibit pirated versions of Tamil movies.The list includes more than 2,000 websites operatedby 'TamilRockers.'Justice M Sundar passed the order Wednesday whileallowing a plea moved by Lyca Productions Private Limited, themovie's producer.When the plea came up, Lyca's counsel VijayanSubramanian produced an extensive list of 12,564 illegalwebsites.The counsel contended that when 'TamilRockers' websiteis blocked, it immediately creates mirror websites by changingan insignificant part of the Uniform Resource Locator (URL) orany other extension, and are therefore able to reinstate theinfringing material with minimal effort.Subramanian produced a probable list of extension of'TamilRockers' and sought an injunction against all suchwebsites.According to Lyca, its latest venture is '2.0',starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson and others. The movie has beendirected by S Shankar. The producer has invested substantial sums of moneyin the production of the film and it is scheduled to bereleased in more than 7,000 screens in India and worldwide.including Chennai, on November 29. The movie is releasing in more than five languages,including Mandarin in China. The trailer for the promotion of the film has beenreleased. The official trailer, published on 'YouTube', hasalready garnered 13,089,498 views, the counsel said. While the company has acquired all exploitation anddistribution rights including theatrical and music, besidesother rights, including TV, internet, digital and home videoexclusively, under the Copyright Act, it apprehended that suchillegal websites might exhibit pirated versions of the filmsoon after its release.According to the counsel, the web pages and websiteswhich provide such links are multifarious and are disbursedall over the globe.Such websites are allowed to be viewed in Indiathrough various internet service providers such as the 37listed in the plea, the company contended. PTI COR BNBN ANBANB