Ahead of CLP meet, Congress leaders say no threat to coalition govt in K'taka

Bengaluru, Jan 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leaders in Karnataka asserted on Friday that there was no threat to the coalition government in the southern state, while hitting out at the BJP for making "futile attempts" to destabilise it, saying the saffron party's conspiracy had been "exposed"."All are in contact, you cannot say that any one person is not in contact...you (media) had listed out the names of those who may switch from the party. Most of them have come, the others will also come," Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said.Speaking to reporters here ahead of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, he said, "Let whatever happen, there is no threat to this government. It will complete five years. The BJP is making futile attempts to destabilise the government."Pointing out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had confined all of its MLAs in the state to a hotel at Gurugram in Haryana, Rao said he felt "pity" for them."There is no threat to this government... whatever they may try to do, the government cannot be toppled. The BJP's conspiracy has been exposed. Wait and watch what will happen in the days to come," he added.The CLP meet is scheduled at 3.30 pm on Friday at the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat, here.It is expected to be a show of strength for the Congress, in a counter to the BJP's alleged toppling bid, which the ruling coalition has said has turned out to be a "flop".KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said the party leaders were in touch with all the legislators and they had said they would attend the CLP, "where everything will be cleared".Khandre said he had spoken to Umesh Jadhav (the Chincholi MLA), who had allegedly planned to switch to the BJP."He (Jadhav) has told me that he will remain in the Congress...I have trust in him," he added.Both Rao and Khandre, however, evaded a direct response to a question about Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has allegedly made up his mind to join the BJP, miffed with the Congress on being dropped from the ministry during a recent cabinet rejig.Meanwhile, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal here and held discussions on the ongoing developments."They (BJP leaders) will keep continuing with their 'Operation Kamala' (lotus). I am not bothered about it. It is (state BJP chief) Yeddyurappa's duty," Kumaraswamy told reporters.Stating that he would not be available for two days and that he had a packed schedule, including a visit to Kolkata and personal programmes, the chief minister said he met Venugopal as he would not be able to meet him for two days.