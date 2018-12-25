Ahead of first anniversary in HP, BJP lists its achievements

Shimla, Dec 25 (PTI) Ahead of its first anniversary of assuming power in Himachal Pradesh on December 27, the BJP Tuesday listed its achievements in the hill-state even as the Congress slammed the saffron party government for its "zero performance".Chief spokesperson of the BJP Randhir Sharma hailed Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for providing corruption-free governance and stressed that the Congress had no "moral right" to criticise the current dispensation in the hill-state.While Congress state president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu slammed the BJP regime, accusing it of spending Rs 10 crore on the mega rally in Dharamsala to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Modi along with BJP president Amit Shah and senior party leaders will attend the rally to celebrate the completion of one year of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Himachal. The Congress has no moral right to speak on law and order situation in the state as the situation was terrible during the Virbhadra Singh-led previous Congress government, Sharma said. He also criticised the Congress for its decision to observe December 27 as 'Nikamma Diwas' and submit a charge sheet against the Thakur government to Governor Acharya Devvrat. The Congress leaders are just issuing baseless statements against the chief minister and have failed to provide any substantive evidence in support of their allegations, Sharma said.The BJP spokesperson claimed that the state government was working in a fair manner for the welfare of the people and there was no corruption allegation levelled against it.Listing the BJP government's achievements, Sharma said: "A lot is still required to be done in the areas of checking drug abuse, self employment, health and education sectors."Responding to a query, he said the charge sheet prepared by the BJP against the previous Congress government had been sent to the concerned departments and appropriate action would be taken after a thorough probe by the investigative agencies. PTI DJI RHL