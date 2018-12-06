Ahead of Flag Day, Amarinder asks people to donate for soldiers' families

Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh Thursday expressed solidarity with the valiant soldiers and ex-servicemen of the Indian armed forces, while asking people to donate generously for the welfare of their families.Exhorting people to come out with voluntary donations for the Flag Day Fund to mark the occasion on December 7, the chief minister said the money would be utilised for the rehabilitation of war widows, disabled defence personnel and ex-servicemen, according to an official release."On this Flag Day, let us strive to help the families of our brave soldiers who attained martyrdom in the defence and honour of the motherland," he said.Any contribution to the fund would be a token of respect towards the outstanding services rendered by the valiant soldiers, who zealously guard the country's borders round the clock, he added.The Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 as a mark of honour to the brave soldiers of the Indian armed forces. PTI CHS SOMSOM