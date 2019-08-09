Ahead of I-Day, Delhi power discoms issue advisory related to kite-flying

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Power distribution companies in the national capital on Friday issued an advisory for kite-flying related precautions to prevent electrocution and trippings due to use of metal-coated thread (manjha). Flying of kites picks up on the occasion of Independence Day in Delhi. "The metal coated manjha used to fly kite can Lead to trippings and even electrocutions. Tripping of a single 33/66 KV line can disrupt power supply to over 10,000 consumers and takes about two hours to repair the fault," a BSES discoms spokesperson in the city said. Disrupting power supply and causing damage to power equipment is punishable under the law. "Each year, there are several instances of kite-flying related trippings. Last year, there were 12 instances of kite-flying related trappings in BSES area." he said. Elders and parents are requested to inform and counsel children not to enter barricaded electrical installations to retrieve kites because life is more precious than a kite of a few rupees. Any carelessness can lead to a major power failure, and even electrocutions, said the spokesperson. The BSES discoms have adopted multi-pronged campaign, including social media messages and a short film on tips for safe kite flying, he added. PTI VIT CK