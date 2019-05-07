Ahead of PM's rally, AAP poses questions on statehood, sealing

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The AAP has posed five questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including why he "failed" to fulfil his promise of full statehood and did not bring in an ordinance to stop sealing in the city, and said he should answer them during his rally at Ramlila Maidan here. Modi will address a big rally at Ramlila Maidan on Wednesday. BJP's Delhi unit has planned to organise at least two public meetings to seek support for its all seven candidates in the national capital. "The first question is why the promise of full statehood made by Modi five years ago at the same location was not fulfilled till now. Why did you lie about it," senior AAP leader Gopal Rai asked. He said the prime minister should tell people of Delhi that why they get only Rs 325 crore in return when they pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore as tax. "The third question is why the people of Delhi are treated as second class citizens even though they supported BJP in the last elections and gave all seven MPs to them," he asked. "The fourth question is why an ordinance is not being brought to stop sealing which has badly affected the trader community," Rai asked. The senior AAP leader asked why a special manifesto has not been released for Delhi and what is BJP's plan for the city. Claiming that the Congress is preparing for the 2024 polls and not this election, Rai said the party has accepted its defeat and is telling its volunteers to lay the foundation for 2024. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will participate in a roadshow in support of party's North West candidate Gugan Singh, he said, adding that all the MLAs will hold roadshows in their constituencies on May 9 and 10. On May 12, Delhi will vote on seven constituencies in the sixth phase of general elections. PTI UZM UZM SNESNE