Ahead of polling, police chief of Bengal's Cooch Behar shunted out by EC

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Election Commission Tuesday ordered the transfer of police chief of West Bengal's Cooch Behar and posted another officer in his place ahead of polling in the district on April 11.The Election Commission said Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar Abhishek Gupta be transferred out and be replaced by Amit Kumar Singh.The transfer orders came ahead of polling in the district on Thursday.Last week, the poll panel had ordered the transfer of four police officers in the state, triggering a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.Banerjee had then accused the EC of transferring the officers at the behest of the ruling BJP at the Centre.The Commission had rejected the charge, saying the decision was based on "cumulative feedback" from one of its top officials and the special police observer.