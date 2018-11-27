Ahead of polling, Rahul appeals to MP voters in open letter saying Cong will provide good governance

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) On the eve of polling, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has, in an open letter to the people of Madhya Pradesh, made a fervent appeal to them to support his party to help provide good governance in the central state. Gandhi alleged that Madhya Pradesh in the last 10-15 years is known across the country more for firing upon farmers asking for their rights, crime against women, various scams like Vyapam and Bundelkhand package scam, rising unemployment, sand mafia and for usurping rights of tribals. "Amid all these disappointment, a new hope among the people of Madhya Pradesh has arisen because of the Congress' promises to them."Our promise of trust ensures that farmers' loans would be waived, electricity bills would be halved, women will get justice, industry would flourish, youth will get permanent jobs and tribals and the poor will look ahead with hope," he said in the letter.Gandhi said he believes that bringing farmers out of debt would means boosting the economy. "If the farmer is prosperous, then the economy will be back on track," he said.Listing some other promises made by the Congress in its manifesto for Madhya Pradesh, the Congress chief said while granting a farm loan waiver, the party would also guarantee remunerative prices for farm produce and bring the power bills down to half. He said the Congress will provide assistance to every girl child in Madhya Pradesh , including free education from school to Ph.D and Rs 51,000 for their marriage. Besides, the party will fulfil the dream of the poor of get their own house, he said. Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on Wednesday and the results will be out on December 11. The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP which has been in power in the state for the last 15 years. PTI SKC RT