Ahluwalia Contracts wins Rs 1,235-cr orders from HSCC

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd today announced bagging orders worth Rs 1,235 crore from HSCC (India).

The nature of the work includes construction of hospitals and academic campuses for AIIMS in Kalyani, West Bengal and Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The total order inflow during the the ongoing fiscal stands at Rs 1,235 crore, it added.

The company is focused on engaging in EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) projects. PTI SID ANU ANU

