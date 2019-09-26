Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma meet D K Shivakumar in Tihar Jail

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma on Thursday met party leader from Karnataka D K Shivakumar who is currently in the judicial custody in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.The two leaders were accompanied to the Tihar Jail, where Shivakumar is lodged, by the party's state unit member D K Suresh.A special court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Shivakumar.The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others. The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on charges of alleged tax evasion and unaccounted transactions worth crores. PTI SKC ASG SOMSOM