Ahmedabad's IntelliMedia Storms Silicon Valley With its Next Gen Technology

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) And now it's ready to bring the same technology to Ahmedabad for social impact IntelliMedia is amongst the World's Top 10 players in the cloud video streaming solutions Two of its products win Product of the Year Awards at the world's largest media technology expo - NAB Show 2019, at Las Vegas Only Indian company to earn this honour In league with Adobe, Blackmagic and Canon This award-winning technology now in Ahmedabad for social impact cause To establish non-commercial, first-of-its-kind educational platform for students and professionals for next generation AR and VR as well as AI technologies Gujarat-based company provides technology solutions to NASA and major media broadcasters in US AHMEDABAD, India, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading immersive media technology provider IntelliMedia Networks bagged not one but two of the coveted 'Product of the Year Awards' at the world's largest media tech expo NABShow, which concluded recently in Las Vegas. IntelliMedia is a California-based company, powered by promoters and programmers from Ahmedabad. Both the award-winning products and multiple other path-breaking technologies used by major US broadcasters have been designed at their office in Ahmedabad. Mixie and Holoport, two of the three path-breaking products that the company launched this year, set a record of sorts by winning the NABShow Product of the Year Awards in the category of 'Graphics, Editing, VXF, Switchers'. They share the envious space at the top with Adobe; Blackmagic and Canon. Over 1,600 companies from 160+ countries participated in NAB 2019 to showcase their products. The winners have made the cut from shortlisted products in 13 different categories. Now, the company is planning to establish India's first-of-its-kind non-commercial educational platform for students and professionals to get them exposure, access, and education on next-generation Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence technologies. It is the only Indian company to have such an honour in the NAB Show. This award-winning technology ecosystem will be brought to Ahmedabad for a social impact cause. IM is committed to giving back to the society which has played an instrumental role in developing it. To help the young generation and professionals compete with developed countries in the field of AR/VR and AI, they will facilitate technology, software, gadgets, manpower resources and even financial resources, without any intention of profits. IM is now hoping to make a splash in the European market by showcasing its products in IBC 2019 in Amsterdam and is hopeful of winning leading media tech awards from Europe as well. IntelliMedia's products are next generation technology solutions that level the playing field for an average user by enabling them to generate studio quality content on their personal hand-held devices. It is this innovative approach in configuring products, that has brought the company in this league, says IntelliMedia president and co-founder Darshan Sedani. "To be recognized by the NAB is a great honor. We sincerely appreciate the fact that two of our products were awarded. Innovation is in our DNA. At IntelliMedia we are driven by the passion, creativity, and tenacity of our team members," he said. IntelliMedia delivers personalized video experiences across all screens and has a proven track record in video management, publishing, analytics, and monetization. It has been providing enterprise-grade media-tech solutions to many Fortune-500 companies, OTT providers, government agencies and Social Media Broadcasters (SMBs). "Winning the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Product of the Year award is fantastic as it gives our products industry recognition. We believe that our products will simplify and reshape the way consumers and businesses broadcast their live video content," CEO and co-founder Teodros Gessesse says. While HoloPort is already available, IntelliMedia will commercially launch Mixie later this year. User can download from App Stores. The pro product version will be available on a nominal subscription basis. About HoloPort It is a hyper-reality streaming solution that provides customized high-impact immersive media and visualization applications. "HoloPort is our bold attempt to bring hyper reality streaming to your fingertips," Sedani says. It lets users experience 360-degree walkthroughs with integrated AR elements. A user can experience volumetric video within this virtual environment. From hyper-realistic graphics that respond to user's presence, to specialized audio that lets one hear sounds from multiple directions - HoloPort facilitates it all. "We still see VR as science fiction. It's not only about playing games, VR & AR have a significant role to play in enterprise technology ecosystem. With advancing technology, the very notion of a clear dividing line between reality and virtual reality has blurred in creative ways," Sedani adds. This product can be utilized for immersive video training, 3D visualization & asset creation; 2D and 3D animation; Photogrammetry; 360-degree video; 3D modeling and texturing; real-time VXF environment scanning, among a host of other applications. At the moment, streaming media solutions are available for users to merely engage with content while HoloPort allows participation. Currently, content can be streamed only in 2D. HoloPort allows 3D streaming. User can call on an AI-enabled virtual avatar to guide them in their virtual world, interact with user through the content that the creator wants them to experience. Imagine the application of this for a large real-estate firm, which can showcase its properties virtually, along with the avatar of an agent to guide the visitor through the property; or for university training; or digital education, corporate presentations, announcements and sales communications. Event organizers, sports leagues, can similarly use it and broadcasters, to just name a few. The business potential that this application unlocks for small and medium scale enterprises is enormous. About MiXie "81% of Twitch users are creators. 56% of YouTube users are creators. The future belongs to user-generated content," said Sedani, outlining the concept of his award-winning product. Mixie is the world's first full-featured iOS video broadcast application with real-time professional graphics overlay. It facilitates streaming of professional quality live videos simultaneously on multiple platforms. MiXie helps new content creators with a simpler and quicker solution to publish their stories. A single person production crew can create a professional broadcast. Moreover, MiXie doesn't demand user to use their services on a new platform, but facilitates broadcast on existing platforms like FB, YouTube, Twitch & Periscope - which have the world's largest content creators' communities. "As live streamers community is growing at an astronomical rate, the need of the hour is to empower streamers with the tools to create professional-grade live broadcast with minimal investment. MiXie will extend real-time VFX capabilities to YouTube, FB Live and Twitch streamers," he adds. This product is highly recommended for sports and live event broadcasting like consumer broadcasting for social media. It's a must for organizers of events like graduation ceremonies, seminars and keynote addresses, faith-based event broadcasting and special services. About Video AI This is real-time image recognition software for videos that recognizes every frame and extracts intelligent insights. In real-time, it can recognize objects, faces, expressions and gender, converting speech to text, video meta data extraction, custom tagging workflows to name a few areas that it's powerful AI is capable of. This product is highly useful in areas of security and surveillance, media and entertainment, enterprise broadcasts, corporate training, and education.The architects The team IntelliMedia worked hard and round the clock to create these trail-blazing products. Product teams were led by Joy Shah (HoloPort), Devang Ajmera (Mixie) and Nirav Vasa (Video AI) who put all their energies and brains into shaping the products with the singular purpose of making life easy for the end users. About IntelliMedia IntelliMedia Networks, Inc is a US-based company committed to creating world-class media delivery solutions for its customers worldwide. It has a proven track record of delivering quality solutions on time and within budget. A highly flexible and service-oriented company, IntelliMedia has registered an average annual growth rate of over 90%. President Darshan Sedani and CEO Teodros Gessesse are the founders of the company. "As a company, we know that we are now entering an expansion phase as we successfully conceptualize and execute on products that win awards. The NAB Show Product of the Year Awards that we won for two of our new products are the result of our team's focus to an unmet need in the industry," Gessesse says. Learn more at https://intellimedianetworks.com/ Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/950804/IntelliMedia_Darshan_Sedani_President.jpg PWRPWR