AHP president Togadia accuses BJP of raking up Ram temple issue for political benefits

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 5 (PTI) AntarRashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) president Pravin Togadia has accused the BJP of raking up the Ram temple issue for political benefits ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Talking to reporters in Shamli district Tuesday, he criticised the BJP for not fulfilling any of its poll promises. "Neither any development took place in the state, nor the Ram temple was built in the last four years of the BJP government," Togadia said.Speaking at a press conference here, he said, "I will field my men in the 2019 general elections to fulfill the long-pending dream of building a Ram temple at Ayodhya."