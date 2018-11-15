'AHS: Cult' kind of saved my life: Billie Lourd

Los Angeles, Nov 15 (PTI) Actor Billie Lourd has revealed "American Horror Story" saved her from a nervous breakdown in the aftermath of her mother Carrie Fisher's death.Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds died within a day of each other in December 2016.Lourd, 26, was roped in for the role of Winter Anderson in the 2017 season of the anthology horror show, subtitled "Cult", barely months after Fisher and Reynolds' deaths."When Ryan offered me 'Cult', it was just a few months after my mom passed, and it honestly helped me process all of my emotions through these characters."Being able to cry for Winter helped me cry for myself. And it's been really healing and cathartic in an amazing way, and getting to be around all the incredible people on set, they've become like a family to me, and I cannot thank Ryan enough. Honestly, it kind of saved my life," she told ET.The actor currently stars as Mallory in the new "Apocalypse" season of the FX show. PTI RDSRDS