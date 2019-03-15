AI combines Mumbai-NY flight with Mumbai-Newark flight from Mar 16

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Air India Thursday announced that it is combining the Mumbai-New York flight with its Mumbai-Newark flight from March 16 to May 31 "due to operational reasons". As Pakistan has kept its airspace closed since the Balakot air strike by the Indian air force on February 26, Air India's expenditure on flights to Europe and the US has increased significantly. On Wednesday, Air India had announced it is suspending its flights on the Delhi-Madrid and Delhi-Birmingham routes from March 16 "till further notice" due to "operational reasons".In a tweet on Thursday, the national carrier said the combined flight AI144 will depart from Newark at 2.15 pm (local time), make a stop in New York, and then arrive at the mumbai airport next day at 2.10 pm (local time).The combined flight AI191 will depart from the Mumbai airport at 1.30 am (local time), make a stop in New York, and then arrive at Newark airport at 8.15am (local time), Air India said in its tweet. On Wednesday, the national carrier had said that AI135 Delhi-Madrid flight and AI136 Madrid-Delhi flight would be suspended from March 16, 2019, till further notice.It added that AI113 Delhi-Birmingham flight and AI114 Birmingham-Delhi flight would be suspended too.The airline said that AI117 Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham flight and AI118 Birmingham-Amritsar-Delhi flight would also be suspended too.The airline had also offered full refund to customers. PTI DSP TIRTIR