AI flight to Kolkata returns to Delhi after technical snag

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) As many as 239 passengers of a Kolkata-bound Air India (AI) flight had to wait for over three hours at the airport here as their aircraft had to return to Delhi 40 minutes after taking off due to a technical problem, a source said.

The flight later left in another aircraft to its destination, a spokesperson of AI said.

The Dreamliner B787-800 aircraft, which initially took off at 7.10 am from New Delhis Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), landed back safely at 8.50 am, the source said, adding that all passengers were safe.

"The flight AI401 was scheduled to depart for Kolkata from New Delhi at 6.50 am but took off after a delay of 20 minutes. However, after it was airborne for almost 40 minutes, the pilot announced that the aircraft was returning to Delhi due to a technical snag," the source said.

The airlines spokesperson said the flight, having 239 passengers on board, later took off for Kolkata at 10.20 am with another Dreamliner aircraft.