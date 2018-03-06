AI to operate all-women crew flights on Mar 8

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Air India will operate flights with all-women crew to New York, Frankfurt, Singapore and various other destinations to commemorate International Womens Day on March 8.

The national carrier today said it has planned several flights, domestic and international, operated only by its women employees.

"Air India will fly these all-women crew flights to all the USA cities it operates to -- San Francisco, New York, Newark, Chicago and Washington DC -- besides destinations like Milan, Frankfurt and Singapore. A few destinations in the domestic sector will also see the airline operating with an all-women crew," it said in a release.

Air India group has a fleet of more than 150 aircraft, as per its website.