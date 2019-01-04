AI to operate special flights to Allahabad for Kumbh Mela

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) National carrier Air India will start operating special flights between Allahabad and various cities for the Kumbh Mela. Kumbh Mela would be from January 15 to March 31 at Allahabad, which has been renamed as Prayagraj. The special flights would be operated between January 13 and March 30, Air India said in a release Friday. They would connect Allahabad with Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The Delhi-Allahabad flight AI 403 would be operated on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Allahabad -Ahmedabad service would be on Wednesday and Saturday while the Allahabad-Kolkata flight would be on Friday and Sunday. One of the largest religious gatherings in the world, the Kumbh Mela would be held at Triveni Sangam. PTI IAS RAM MKJ