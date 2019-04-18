AIADMK alleges violation of model code by Dayanidhi Maran

Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu Thursday alleged violation of the model code of conduct by DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran, the candidate from Central Chennai Lok Sabha constituency, saying he sought votes on polling day. Party spokesperson and advocate R M Babu Murgavel lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, marking a copy to state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo in this connection. Murugavel alleged that Maran addressed the press after casting his vote and said "he voted for change of government" and he "request" the people also to do so. "It is clear indication to the voters to cast (votes) in his favour. It is clear violation of the MCC," the AIADMK spokesperson said.Murugavel urged the CEO to take necessary action against the former Union minister by issuing a show-cause notice and filing a case against him. Polling began in 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, besides the bypolls to 18 assembly segments. PTI SA SS SNESNE