AIADMK flays AMMK for seeking DMK's support to dethrone Palaniswami govt

Chennai, May 8 (PTI) The ruling AIADMK Wednesday hit out at T T V Dhinakaran-led AMMK for seeking its archrival DMK's support to dethrone the K Palaniswami-led government, saying the "cat is out of the bag." An article in AIADMK mouthpiece 'Namathu Amma' lashed out at AMMK leader Thangatamilselvan for his remarks in this connection, and said Dhinakaran could better merge his party with the DMK. "Finally, the cat is out of the bag. The secret link between DMK and AMMK has been exposed," it said. Thangatamilselvan has accepted a "known secret," he added. Questioning AMMK's intent to "topple the government" the article sought to know if it was fair to do such a thing against a dispensation "installed by Amma?" a referrence to the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. "Can you roam the streets after committing such a lowly act? Will the people and party workers spare you?.. it would be better if (AMMK) is merged with (DMK)," the mouthpiece said. On Tuesday, Thangatamilselvan had sought DMK's support in "sending home" the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu post May 23, saying the principal opposition party should help it in dethroning the two year-old Palaniswami government. Thangatamilselvan had asserted that his party would win the by-polls to all 22 Assembly seats in the state, following which the incumbent government "won't have majority." The counting of votes polled in the by-elections to the 22 seats would take place on May 23. He had wanted the DMK's help in moving a no-confidence motion against the government since his party would not have the required number of MLAs to do so. "The DMK has to support us. If they do not, it means they are afraid of us... only if we and DMK join (hands) can this government be sent home," he had said. While by-elections to 18 assembly seats were held on April 18 along with the Lok Sabha elections, four others will go to the polls on May 19. The outcome of the by-polls is crucial for Tamil Nadu as it would determine the continuance of the ruling AIADMK in power. In the 234-member state assembly with 22 vacancies, the AIADMK has a strength of 113, excluding the Speaker. The simple majority mark in the full House is 117. The principal opposition DMK along with its allies-- Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has 97 MLAs. Incidentally, two MLAs of AIADMK's alliance parties, designated as its members in the assembly records since they contested on its symbol, have shown signs of stress with the ruling party. Legislator S Karunaas, leader of Mukkulathor Puli Padai, has been anti-government for some time, while Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi MLA M Thamimun Ansari, a strident critic of the BJP, backed the DMK-led alliance in the Lok Sabha polls after AIADMK struck a poll pact with the saffron party.