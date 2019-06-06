AIADMK slams efforts to create rift in alliance with BJP

Chennai, Jun 6 (PTI) The ruling AIADMK in Tamil NaduThursday claimed that efforts were being made to create a rift in its alliance with the BJP, but indicated the two parties wereideologically inclined beyond mere friendship.The party also claimed that "misinformation" was beingspread about the Centre trying to "impose a three-languageformula" in the country, a reference to the state oppositionparties' stand against the imposition of Hindi."Though the AIADMK-BJP alliance for the Lok Sabhapolls was an extension of (their) friendship, the two speak inone voice on primary intent like patriotism and worship of God," AIADMK mouthpiece "Namathu Amma," said.The write-up comes amidst reports of differences between the two alliance partners post the Lok Sabha drubbing where the combine could win just the Theni Parliamentary seat.The write-up in the party organ slammed efforts by asection of "family-owned media", an apparent reference tothose of the DMK, to "create rift between the leaf and flower."While the AIADMK's symbol is the Two Leaves, that ofthe BJP is a Lotus.The friendship between the high command of the twoparties, beyond politics, was "unblemished", it said.The AIADMK-BJP alliance winning the lone Theni LokSabha seat or the ruling party netting nine of the 22 Assemblyseats where bypolls were held in April was a "publicevaluation" of the combine, it added.This evaluation was being "accepted wholeheartedly" totake efforts to ensure a better performance for the alliancein the future, it said.It also alleged that "misinformation" was being carried out regarding the draft education policy of the Union HRD Ministry that the Centre was trying to impose a three-language formula in the country."But people have started to see through their designs," it said.The opposition in Tamil Nadu led by the DMK is up inarms against any "imposition" of Hindi in the state, anemotive issue that found great resonance with the citizens ofthe state in the 1960s, leading to the anti-Hindi agitation.DMK leader MK Stalin and other opposition leaders in the state have claimed the Centre was trying to impose Hindiunder the three-language formula and that it withdrew itsdecision following opposition from Tamils. PTI SA SS DVDV