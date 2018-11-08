AIADMK stage demonstrations in Puducherry against Vijay starrer 'Sarkar'

Puducherry, Nov 8 (PTI) Members of different wings of the AIADMK today staged protests here against Tamil film star Vijay's Diwali release 'Sarkar' for its reported reference to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, besides the alleged depiction of certain government schemes in bad light.The demonstrations were held in front of cinema halls under the leadership of party legislator A Anbalagan. The protesters demanded immediate stopping of the movie's screening. Police personnel were deployed to thwart any untoward incident. The protesters tore posters and banners of the movie at cinema halls during their protest. PTI CORR ANBANB