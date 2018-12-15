Aidan Gillen to be honoured at annual Oscar Wilde Awards

Los Angeles, Dec 15 (PTI) Actor Aidan Gillen is set to receive an honour at the annual Oscar Wilde Awards.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 50-year-old actor will be recognised for his work on hit series such as "Game of Thrones" and "The Wire", among others. Gillen is best known for portraying the scheming and manipulative, Lord Petyr Baelish, popularly called Littlefinger, in HBO's hit epic fantasy show "Game of Thrones".His acting credits also includes films such the "Maze Runner" series, "Bohemian Rhapsody" and BBC show "Peaky Blinders".The 14th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards will be held at director JJ Abrams's Bad Robot in Santa Monica on 21 February 2019. PTI RB RB