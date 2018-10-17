Aidemy is offering an Online Learning Platform Specialising in Blockchain Programming

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Aidemy is the learning platform where students can learn how Bitcoin work with Aidemy's coding exercises. TOKYO and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain is not just for cryptocurrency anymore. Indian state governments are beginning to use a blockchain systems to streamline applications for birth certificates,(https://www.ccn.com/indian-state-government-will-issue-birth-certificates-on-a-blockchain/) and now is the time for people to start learning about it. Who should learn blockchain? Everyone can benefit from it, especially public servants and those who work in the finance industry. With Aidemy, users can learn about Blockchain through practical applications like mining, adding transactions, and consensus algorithms. Using our custom online interactive platform, users can practice coding directly from their own web browsers. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181012/2266138-2 Logo of Aidemy Inc. "We will clear the hurdle to integrate technology and industries. Everyone needs to know about Blockchain, especially, people in the financial industry and the tech industry. Aidemy supports people who try to integrate cutting edge technology and all areas of business," said Akihiko Ishikawa, Co-Founder, CEO of Aidemy Inc. Pricing: 3 courses (Python Introduction, Numpy, Blockchain Basic) For Free About Aidemy Aidemy Inc. was founded in 2014 with the mission to "bring technology to everyone." In December 2017, the course called "Learn AI Quickly - Aidemy" was released in Japan. Within three months, Aidemy grew to a user base of 10,000 with over 1,000,000 codes executed, making it one of Japan's largest learning services for cutting edge technology. Co-Founder and CEO Akihiko Ishikawa graduated from the University of Tokyo and is the author of "Mathematics of AI Programming" which was published by Kadokawa in February 2018. In the hopes of aiding individuals in avoiding ICO scams, Aidemy now delivers our blockchain courses that are needed now more than ever in the US and around the world. If you would like more information about our services, please email Hinano Kadoya at kadoya-h@aidemy.net PWRPWR