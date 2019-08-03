AIIMS, Bhubaneswar refuses to treat Jaga, Kalia: Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar, Aug 2 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday said Jaga and Kalia -- the conjoined twins who were separated after surgery two years ago, will be admitted at SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack after AIIMS, Bhubaneswar refused them treatment on the grounds of lack of required facilities."As the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar directly refused to admit Jaga-Kalia, the state government has decided to shift them to SCBMCH in Cuttack very soon. I have talked to the doctors at SCBMCH and asked them to provide the best possible treatment to the separated conjoined twins," Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das told reporters here.The minister said, "We were interested to keep the conjoined and now separated twin at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar because, the doctors treating them at AIIMS, New Delhi had suggested like that. However, now they refused to accept the kids." AIIMS Bhubaneswar superintendent Sachidananda Mohanty told PTI it would not be in the best interest of Jaga and Kalia to admit them here. "We feel there is a requirement of advance care facilities and infrastructure to provide treatment to the twins, which is not available at present in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar," Mohanty said. PTI AAM CK